November 13, 2023 at 01:07 am EST

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline plans to order 90 Boeing 777X aircraft at the Dubai Airshow this week, sources familiar with the matter said.

Emirates and Boeing declined comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell and Pesha Magid; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue)