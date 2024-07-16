DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Emirates SkyCargo today announced an order for five additional 777 Freighters as the operator again picks the world's most capable twin-engine freighter to meet growing cargo demand. The new purchase takes Emirates' order book to 245 Boeing widebody airplanes, including 10 777 Freighters.

Emirates SkyCargo is the cargo division of Emirates, the world's largest international airline. Its investment in the 777 Freighter will boost main deck cargo capacity 30 percent by 2026. In all, Emirates' freighter fleet will grow to 17 airplanes – including 777 Freighters, 777 converted freighters and 747 Freighters.

"Demand for our world-class product and services is growing exponentially, further amplified by Dubai's Economic Agenda which aims to double foreign trade and reinforce the city's position as a global trading hub. This investment in additional Boeing 777 capacity enables us to cater to customer demand and marks a step forward on our long-term strategic growth plan," said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group. "The next phase of our strategy will include a full assessment for our future freighter fleet reviewing all aircraft options to ensure we are best equipped to respond to the evolving demands of the market and reaffirming our confidence in the role of airfreight and, more specifically, Emirates SkyCargo, in global trade."

The 777 Freighter can fly further (9,200 kilometers / 4,970 nautical miles) and carry more freight (102 metric tons / 112 tons) than any other twin-engine cargo jet. This range and payload capability allows operators to offer more long-range, nonstop flights to connect markets such as the Middle East with the U.S. and Europe – linking critical high-value cargo markets without refueling.

"We are honored that Emirates SkyCargo, renowned for operational excellence and innovation, has once again selected the Boeing 777 Freighter to extend the reach of its global network," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We deeply value Emirates' trust in the Boeing widebody family and are committed to supporting their long-term strategic growth plan."

As the market leader in cargo airplanes, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes. The 777 Freighter is the company's best-selling freighter airplane of all time with more than 265 deliveries to date.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region including in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

