DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Emirates President Tim Clark on Sunday called on Boeing to compensate the airline for delays in the development of the U.S. planemaker's latest 777 jet, which the carrier has bought.

Emirates is refurbishing many of its existing 777 aircraft as it waits for the new version, known as the 777x. Clark said that Boeing should pick up the costs of the refurbishment.

He also told reporters in Dubai that Boeing could not say when exactly the new 777x jet would start being delivered.

Boeing has said deliveries would start in 2025, five years later than originally scheduled. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)