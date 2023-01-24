Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:29:23 2023-01-24 pm EST
210.71 USD   +0.35%
12:09pEurope regulator says 'hopefully converging' with Boeing on 777X
RE
11:39aUS board says Boeing Max likely hit a bird before 2019 crash
AQ
08:10aVistara pauses plane orders ahead of Air India merger, eyes international growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europe regulator says 'hopefully converging' with Boeing on 777X

01/24/2023 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boeing and European regulators are "hopefully converging" in talks over design requirements for the future 777X airliner, the head of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Tuesday.

The agency has been seen at odds with Boeing for more than a year over changes that it wants to see in the flight controls of the latest version of the 777 - one of the factors contributing to a cumulative five-year delay, according to industry sources.

"We are hopefully converging," Ky told Reuters when asked about the progress of ongoing discussions on the 777X.

Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Additional reporting by Valerie Insinna, David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BOEING
12:09pEurope regulator says 'hopefully converging' with Boeing on 777X
RE
11:39aUS board says Boeing Max likely hit a bird before 2019 crash
AQ
08:10aVistara pauses plane orders ahead of Air India merger, eyes international growth
RE
07:03aAerospace major Raytheon beats profit estimates on strong travel demand
RE
04:05aBoeing Gets $33.9 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
01:21aWinglets To The Rescue : Ryanair invests £140m in greener flights
AQ
01/23Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims to speak at Boeing arraignment
RE
01/23How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/23/2023
AQ
01/23Wall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce
RE
01/23Wall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 739 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 926 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 209,97 $
Average target price 221,24 $
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING8.54%125 139
AIRBUS SE7.39%102 048
DASSAULT AVIATION4.74%14 986
TEXTRON INC.-4.17%14 401
AVICOPTER PLC-1.85%3 959
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED14.25%3 950