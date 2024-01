WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Sunday that 171 Boeing MAX 9 airplanes will remain grounded until the agency is convinced they can safely operate after a cabin panel blowout on Friday.

"We have grounded the affected airplanes, and they will remain grounded until the FAA is satisfied that they are safe," the FAA said Sunday. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)