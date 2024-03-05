By Ben Glickman

An audit by U.S. regulators in response to the mid-flight Alaska Air incident in January found that Boeing allegedly failed to comply with quality-control requirements in manufacturing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that its six-week audit of Boeing and manufacturing partner Spirit AeroSystems, which was prompted by a door plug on a Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blowing out mid-flight, found "non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage and product control."

The incident from early January involved the blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight, leaving an emergency-exit sized hole in the side of the plane while in the air. It has ignited scrutiny of both Boeing's safety and manufacturing practices and of regulators overseeing the company.

Regulators told Boeing last week it would have to address its audit's findings in a corrective action plan. The company has 90 days to outline a plan, which also must address conclusions of an expert review panel focused on Boeing's safety culture.

The FAA said Monday that in order to hold Boeing accountable, it has halted production expansion of the company's 737 MAX planes and will continue its onsite presence at Boeing and Spirit's manufacturing facilities.

The independent panel created by the FAA said last week that the company had a disconnect between senior management and others at the company on safety issues. A report from the group also alleged a lack of sufficient protections for employees flagging safety issues.

The incident has already prompted internal changes at Boeing. The company said last month that the executive who oversaw its Renton, Wash., factory and the 737 program would depart.

A report on the incident by the National Transportation Safety board said the plane involved didn't have four bolts essential to holding the door plug in place when it left the factory.

Boeing has declined to issue financial guidance for 2024 following the incident, while some airlines which use Boeing aircraft have warned of a hit to results because planes were grounded shortly after the door plug mishap.

