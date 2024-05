May 6 (Reuters) -

* FAA: OPENED INVESTIGATION INTO BOEING AFTER CO VOLUNTARILY INFORMED IN APRIL IT MAY NOT HAVE COMPLETED REQUIRED INSPECTIONS ON 787 DREAMLINER AIRPLANES

* FAA :INVESTIGATING WHETHER BOEING COMPLETED THE INSPECTIONS AND WHETHER COMPANY EMPLOYEES MAY HAVE FALSIFIED AIRCRAFT RECORDS

* FAA: BOEING IS REINSPECTING ALL 787 AIRPLANES STILL WITHIN THE PRODUCTION SYSTEM AND MUST ALSO CREATE A PLAN TO ADDRESS THE IN-SERVICE FLEET