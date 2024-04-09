April 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a Boeing whistleblower's claims that the company dismissed safety and quality concerns in the production of the planemaker's 787 and 777 jets, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday.

Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour identified engineering problems that affect the structural integrity of the jets and claimed Boeing employed shortcuts to reduce bottlenecks during the 787 assembly process, his attorneys said in a release.

“Rather than heeding his warnings, Boeing prioritized getting the planes to market as quickly as possible, despite the known, well-substantiated issues he raised," said attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks in a Tuesday statement.

The FAA investigation was first reported by the New York Times.

In a statement, Boeing said it was fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner, adding that the claims "are inaccurate and do not represent the comprehensive work Boeing has done to ensure the quality and long-term safety of the aircraft."

(Reporting By David Shepardson in Washington and Allison Lampert in Montreal)