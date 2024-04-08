By Kimberley Kao

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which an engine cover fell off a Southwest Airlines-flown Boeing 737-800 jet during takeoff from Denver, Colorado, on Sunday.

The FAA said Flight 3695, which was headed for Houston, Texas, returned safely to the Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. after its crew reported that an engine cover fell off during takeoff and struck a wing flap.

The aircraft was towed to the gate upon landing, the FAA said.

Southwest Airlines didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment. A Boeing spokesperson referred the request to Southwest for information about the jet and the airline's fleet operations.

The 737-800 is a variant of Boeing's 737 Next-Generation aircraft.

The incident Sunday is the latest under investigation by the FAA related to engine and other issues of Southwest-operated Boeing planes in recent weeks.

Last week, a Southwest Boeing 737 flight bound for Las Vegas was cancelled after an engine caught fire shortly after the plane taxied from the gate at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Texas. Last month, a Southwest Boeing flight from Austin, Texas, turned around mid-flight after its crew reported a possible engine issue, according to the FAA.

The crews for two separate Southwest Boeing flights on March 22 reported issues related to a flap and an engine, respectively, the FAA's website shows.

Write to Kimberley Kao at kimberley.kao@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 0403ET