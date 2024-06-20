--Families of the victims of two fatal 737 Max crashes are asking the Justice Department to seek to fine Boeing Co. nearly $25 billion, Bloomberg reported.

--A lawyer suggested that $14 billion to $22 billion of the total amount could be suspended if Boeing devotes those funds to an independent corporate monitor and improvements to its safety programs.

--A lawyer said DOJ should pursue criminal prosecution of the company and that the planemaker's board of directors should be ordered to meet with the families, according to Bloomberg.

--The letter comes a day after Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun faced a public grilling from US senators, who called on the company to fix its "broken safety culture."

