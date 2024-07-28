July 28 (Reuters) - Former Rockwell Collins chief Kelly Ortberg has joined the list of outside contenders under serious consideration by Boeing as its next CEO, The Air Current reported on Sunday, citing industry officials. (Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Boeing
Equities
BA
US0970231058
Aerospace & Defense
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|186.89 USD
|+1.38%
|+4.02%
|-28.30%
|Jul. 28
