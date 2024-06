NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian carrier Akasa Air expects deliveries of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 planes by the summer of 2027, Akasa's chief executive told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation industry event on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in New Delhi, writing by Varun Hebbalalu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)