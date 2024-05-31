Industrial shares rose as investors move assets from high-risk technology shares into perceived safer markets. Treasury yields declined as the Chicago Business Barometer fell deeper into contraction territory to register its lowest level in four years.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing has crafted performance goals that the agency will use to determine whether the jet maker's efforts to improve quality are succeeding. The U.S. air-safety agency has increased its scrutiny of the jet maker after a fuselage panel blew off a 737 MAX during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

