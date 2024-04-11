Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up amid generally positive economic data.

Muted wholesale inflation data boded well for manufacturers' profit margins.

Jobless claims fell by 11,000 to a five-week low of 211,000.

The U.S. economy is in better balance, which will allow inflation to continue on a gradual path to the Fed's 2% annual-rate target, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday.

Rivian Automotive shares fell after Ford Motor cut prices on its rival all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks by $5,500, according to industry Web site CarsDirect.

An internal Boeing review found that Chief Executive David Calhoun and other top executives took personal trips worth more than $500,000 on the company's private jets and other planes that were improperly recorded as business travel.

