Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about aircraft safety.

Shares of Boeing slipped after a United Airlines 757 jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after damage was discovered on one of the plane's wings.

The Boeing executive in charge of the factory that built the jet involved in last month's door-plug blowout is leaving the company amid a broader leadership shake-up.

Meanwhile, after release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, "It is clear that the message from the minutes, coupled with Fed speakers out in force, that they are concerned about moving too quickly, before they declare a final victory in quelling inflation," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

