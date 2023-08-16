Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as solid economic data suggested the Federal Reserve has room to keep interest rates high for longer to combat inflation.

U.S. industrial production rose 1% in July, the Fed reported, on the back of strong utility use from the hot summer weather and a rebound in auto production. The increase in factory output in July was above expectations of a 0.5% gain, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, the eurozone's industrial output increased unexpectedly in June, despite sluggish production in the bloc's largest economies. Total production rose 0.5% in June compared with the previous month, data from European Union statistics body, Eurostat, showed. This defied an expected monthly decline of 0.6%, per economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Costs to ship goods from Asia to the U.S. are turning sharply upward, but American importers appear to be absorbing the higher prices after watching freight rates plummet this year from record highs. The average spot rate to ship a 40-foot container from China to the U.S. West Coast rose 61% during the six weeks through Aug. 15 to $2,075, according to transportation data and procurement firm Xeneta.

Boeing appointed Alvin Liu to head its China business, turning to the Chinese-born former Ford executive to steer the plane maker through a turbulent period for relations between Beijing and Washington and a testing business environment.

