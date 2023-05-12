Industrials Flat as Traders Hedge on Growth, Inflation Views -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for inflation and growth.

The prolonged wave of regional-bank runs could dry up credit for small and mid-sized U.S. businesses and the Federal Reserve may not be able to come to the rescue, said one strategist.

"We'll see if inflation is behaving," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"If it's still stuck above 4% or so, then the Fed's going to be in a hard place, because they're aware of the lessons of stagflation," Mr. Moya said. "The market is so aggressively pricing in rate cuts that it could prove to be rather crippling for growth if they don't behave as the market has already priced it in."

The postCovid rebound in travel continues to generate growth for many heavy industrial companies, however. Boeing shares were more or less flat after Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolet unveiled plans for a potential 600-jet order split between Boeing and Airbus, just days before Turkey's election.

