  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:19:35 2023-05-12 pm EDT
200.51 USD   -0.66%
04:57pIndustrials Flat as Traders Hedge on Growth, Inflation Views -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12:38pVirgin Orbit plans to move back deadline for bidders - source
RE
06:46aAnalysis-Jet orders boom as airlines fear shortage
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Industrials Flat as Traders Hedge on Growth, Inflation Views -- Industrials Roundup

05/12/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for inflation and growth.

The prolonged wave of regional-bank runs could dry up credit for small and mid-sized U.S. businesses and the Federal Reserve may not be able to come to the rescue, said one strategist.

"We'll see if inflation is behaving," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"If it's still stuck above 4% or so, then the Fed's going to be in a hard place, because they're aware of the lessons of stagflation," Mr. Moya said. "The market is so aggressively pricing in rate cuts that it could prove to be rather crippling for growth if they don't behave as the market has already priced it in."

The postCovid rebound in travel continues to generate growth for many heavy industrial companies, however. Boeing shares were more or less flat after Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolet unveiled plans for a potential 600-jet order split between Boeing and Airbus, just days before Turkey's election.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1656ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.22% 122.8 Real-time Quote.9.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.89% 0.66391 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
BOEING -0.56% 200.7 Delayed Quote.5.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.2447 Delayed Quote.4.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.41% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.1.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.60% 1.0847 Delayed Quote.2.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012164 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.62% 0.6189 Delayed Quote.0.35%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.04% 19.56 Delayed Quote.4.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 747 M - -
Net income 2023 476 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 280x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 201,84 $
Average target price 235,86 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING5.43%121 426
AIRBUS SE9.28%104 531
DASSAULT AVIATION7.21%15 258
TEXTRON INC.-8.50%12 994
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED25.07%4 320
AVICOPTER PLC-10.58%3 521
