Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid strong economic readings.

The U.S. economy accelerated slightly in early 2024, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige book survey of business operators, which also indicated that the outlook for the rest of the year was "generally positive."

"Inflation continues to moderate, the economy continues to grow at a decent pace, and corporate earnings are better than most expected," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "I think the market is starting to come around to that type of view that the Fed is able to engineer a soft landing, or, as Nouriel Roubini said, a 'no landing,' where it just continues to chug along and fire on all cylinders."

General Electric rose as the industrial conglomerate prepared to launch its energy-technology spinoff GE Vernova as an independent company. For 2024, GE Vernova targeted 2024 sales of $34 billion to $35 billion, up from 2023 sales of $33.2 billion.

Federal accident investigators have been frustrated by Boeing's slow response in their probe into the Alaska Airlines midair blowout, according to the top official at the National Transportation Safety Board.

