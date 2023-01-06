Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
213.00 USD   +3.91%
09:58aConflicting signals, erratic movements
MS
05:46aHistoric satellite launch from Britain scheduled for Monday
RE
01/05Federal Aviation Administration Forms Panel to Review Boeing Safety Processes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexican govt inks deal to buy Mexicana airline brand for $42 million, union says

01/06/2023 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexicana airlines planes is seen at the Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Mexican government signed a deal with several aviation unions Friday to purchase the brand of the defunct Mexicana airline for 811.1 million Mexican pesos ($42.41 million), a union spokesman told Reuters.

The deal includes rights to use the airline's brand and the purchase of two buildings, a technical training center and a flight simulator, pilots' union spokesman Jose Alonso said in an interview. A time-frame for the payment has yet to be agreed upon, he added.

Mexico's transportation ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the government intends to use Mexicana to launch a military-run commercial airline.

In December, Lopez Obrador said the airline was set to launch operations in 2023. The government is also in talks with Boeing on renting aircraft, he said.

On Monday, the government will lift any legal actions in place against Mexicana, which was declared bankrupt in 2014, Alonso said.

Founded in 1921, Mexicana had been among the world's oldest airlines.

The payment will be divided between pilots' union ASPA, flight attendants' union ASSA, ex-aviation workers' union AJTEAM and transportation workers' union SNTTTASS proportionally by a percentage of what was owed when Mexicana shuttered, Alonso said.

Though the payment is a small fraction of what was owed to workers, Alonso said, "it's a little bit of justice after 12 years."

The deal was reached Friday between Mexico's transportation ministry and the unions with supervision from the labor ministry, Alonso added.

A military-run business, Olmeca-Maya-Mexica, will take over the company, Lopez Obrador has previously said.

The push to operate the military carrier comes as Lopez Obrador has expressed his discontent with the country's airlines.

($1 = 19.1273 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and David Gregorio)

By Kylie Madry


© Reuters 2023
All news about BOEING
09:58aConflicting signals, erratic movements
MS
05:46aHistoric satellite launch from Britain scheduled for Monday
RE
01/05Federal Aviation Administration Forms Panel to Review Boeing Safety Processes
MT
01/05US Aviation Regulator Reportedly Forms Panel to Review Boeing Safety Culture
MT
01/05U.S. FAA names experts to review Boeing safety culture after fatal crashes
RE
01/05Hawaiian Airlines Defers Boeing Aircraft Delivery Date; Agrees to Purchase Two More 787..
MT
01/04CNH Industrial's striking Wisconsin workers to vote..
RE
01/04Boeing to Release Fourth-Quarter Results on January 25th
PR
01/04Egypt Purchases New Boeing CH-47F Chinooks to Modernize Fleet; Contract continues 40+ y..
AQ
01/04Baron NDT's Advanced Thermography Capabilities a Major Asset for Aerospace Industry Lea..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 159 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 820 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 204,99 $
Average target price 205,91 $
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING6.90%122 171
AIRBUS SE3.77%95 493
TEXTRON INC.0.37%14 629
DASSAULT AVIATION-4.68%13 208
AVICOPTER PLC0.00%3 976
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED3.70%3 594