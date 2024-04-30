Low Earth orbit constellation to deliver fire-control quality sensing data

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Development Agency awarded Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing [NYSE: BA] company an award with a total potential value of $414 million to deliver the Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter, also known as FOO Fighter, or F2. As the end-to-end operational prime, Millennium Space Systems will deliver a constellation of eight satellites with a ground system and perform mission operations.

"FOO Fighter may be the World War II term for Unidentified Flying Objects, but this is a no kidding, critical mission that will help protect our country and allies against advanced threats," said Jason Kim, CEO of Millennium Space Systems. "And we're bringing invaluable insights from being at the forefront of fielding the intellectual property and technology that will make the FOO Fighter mission a reality."

F2 accelerates the U.S. government's ability to provide fire-control in support of global detection, warning and precision tracking of advanced threats, including hypersonic missile systems. It will demonstrate advanced missile defense capability by incorporating fire control-quality sensors into a prototype constellation.

"Our deep knowledge and understanding of this mission enabled us to engineer the right solution at the right cost, taking advantage of our common sensing vehicle and core components," said Kim. "The mission engineering we've done is grounded in modeling and simulation exercises, allowing us to understand the payload and its applicability to mission execution."

This research was, in part, funded by the U.S. Government. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

