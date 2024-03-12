WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday that it will hold a hearing Aug. 6 and 7 on its investigation into how and why a door plug departed from a Boeing 737-9 Max passenger jet during flight. (Reporting by Jasper Ward, editing by David Ljunggren)
