Citigroup Plans to Cut 20,000 Jobs

The cuts will amount to about 10% of the bank's workforce, excluding the Mexico business.

Americans' Finances Defied the Skeptics, Bank Earnings Show

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup together earned $104 billion in 2023, up 11% from the year earlier.

UnitedHealth's stock suffers biggest drop in 7 months as costs disappoint

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. slumped Friday, after the health insurer reported a jump in medical costs relative to revenue in the fourth quarter, but earnings that continued to beat forecasts.

Delta CEO highlights 'testy' geopolitical environment behind lowered earnings guidance

For 2024, Delta expects earnings of $6 to $7 a share, below the target of over $7 a share the company outlined at an investor day in December 2022.

BlackRock to Buy Infrastructure Firm for $12.5 Billion

The acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, a private-equity firm focused on infrastructure, would be BlackRock's largest in 15 years.

Shein's IPO Plans Put It in U.S.-China Crosshairs

What could be one of the biggest listings in years is likely to depend on the fast-fashion giant's ability to satisfy both Beijing and Washington.

Banks Can't Count on Loans For Growth

As interest rates fall, growing loans is getting more important, but also trickier.

European Banks Brace for Testing Times After Peak in Interest Rates

European bank executives say the industry is likely to handle the shift with resilience, though analysts expect last year's big earnings boost will lose steam in 2024.

Morgan Stanley Agrees to Pay $249 Million to Settle Block-Trading Probes

The settlement ends a long-running investigation of how the Wall Street firm sold large tranches of stock for sophisticated clients.

FAA Says It Will Ramp Up Inspections of Boeing Facilities

The agency plans to audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers after the Jan. 5 emergency involving an Alaska Airlines jet.

