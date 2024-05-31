May 31, 2024 at 05:15 am EDT

Apple Supplier STMicroelectronics to Build $5.4 Billion Chip Plant in Italy

STMicroelectronics is planning a new manufacturing plant in Italy for a total investment of around $5.4 billion with state support, as the chip maker jockeys for position in the recovering semiconductor market.

Saudi Arabia Aims to Raise Up to $12 Billion in Aramco Stock Sale

A sale of shares in the world's most valuable oil company is expected in coming days and weeks, following a Wall Street Journal report that the kingdom planned a large fundraising.

Google Refines AI Search Overviews After Odd Results

The search giant said strange, incorrect answers prompted more than a dozen technical improvements, weeks after it started rolling out AI-powered answers to U.S. users.

Boeing Sets Its Own Quality Targets Under Pact With FAA

The air-safety regulator says it will monitor Boeing's performance based on quality metrics set by the company.

Qantas to Create New International Travel Hub in Australia's West

Qantas Airways said it would create a new hub for international flights in Australia's far west, betting that ultralong nonstop flights will be a hot ticket within the travel industry for years to come.

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

NIO Shares Jump on Potential Record Sales in May

NIO's shares rose sharply in Hong Kong on expectations the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's deliveries would likely hit a record high in May.

DJT Stock Dives After Trump Found Guilty

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying business records is hitting shares of his social media company.

Costco Notches Another Earnings Beat. Why the Stock Is Lower.

The retailer's fiscal-third-quarter sales fell short of expectations.

Gap Snaps Slump With Sales Gain

The company posted higher quarterly sales in an early sign that its new leader's plan for turning around the beleaguered retailer is starting to pay off.

