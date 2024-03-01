Boeing in Talks to Buy Troubled Supplier Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit, the jet-fuselage supplier Boeing split off two decades ago, has been at the center of quality issues affecting 737 MAX jets.

Reddit Eyes Valuation of Up to $6.5 Billion in IPO

The social-media company was valued much higher a few years ago.

Gunvor Unit to Pay $661 Million After Pleading Guilty in Bribery Scheme

The U.S. Justice Department said that Gunvor S.A. was charged with conspiring to bribe officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company in order to obtain contracts to buy oil products.

Signs of Trouble at Regional Banks Reignite Sector Fears

New York Community Bancorp shares were falling more than 20%.

CVS, Walgreens to Sell Abortion Pill Mifepristone Within Weeks

The pharmacy chains received certification to sell the pill under last year's FDA guidelines.

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman, Saying They Abandoned Founding Mission

The billionaire alleges that the ChatGPT maker and its CEO have prioritized profit over benefits to humanity.

Volkswagen Expects Revenue Growth to Slow This Year

Volkswagen expects revenue growth to slow this year as it faces a tough economic backdrop and increasing competition.

Plug Power resolves 'going-concern' issue, but latest results underwhelm

The alternative-energy company missed the mark with its annual results.

Zara Fashion Retailer Plans to Reopen in Ukraine

The Spanish company will gradually reopen its physical stores and online business in the country starting on April 1.

Are Alternatives to Addictive Opioids on the Way?

Vertex's clinical trials mark a step toward finding treatments for pain without addiction risks.

