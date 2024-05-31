China Securities Regulator Fines Evergrande and Founder $586 Million

A Chinese regulator has followed through on a decision to fine China Evergrande Group and the company's founder for alleged financial misconduct.

Bill Ackman Eyes IPO of Pershing Square

Bill Ackman is planning to take his investment firm public as soon as next year, the boldest move yet by the hedge-fund manager to capitalize on his social-media fame.

American Express Zooms Ahead as Gen Z Gets Hooked on Card Rewards

Amex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.

Google Refines AI Search Overviews After Odd Results

The search giant said strange, incorrect answers prompted more than a dozen technical improvements, weeks after it started rolling out AI-powered answers to U.S. users.

Boeing Sets Its Own Quality Targets Under Pact With FAA

The air-safety regulator says it will monitor Boeing's performance based on quality metrics set by the company.

Apple Supplier STMicroelectronics to Build $5.4 Billion Chip Plant in Italy

STMicroelectronics is planning a new manufacturing plant in Italy for an investment of around $5.4 billion that will come with state support, as the chip maker jockeys for position in the semiconductor market's recovery.

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

NIO Shares Jump on Potential Record Sales in May

NIO's shares rose sharply in Hong Kong on expectations the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's deliveries would likely hit a record high in May.

Saudi Arabia Aims to Raise Up to $12 Billion in Aramco Stock Sale

A sale of shares in the world's most valuable oil company is expected in coming days and weeks, following a Wall Street Journal report that the kingdom planned a large fundraising.

DJT Stock Dives After Trump Found Guilty

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying business records is hitting shares of his social media company.

