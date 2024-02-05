McDonald's Sales Dented by Israel-Hamas Conflict

The burger giant's fourth-quarter earnings still exceeded expectations, as higher menu prices and promotions helped lift U.S. sales.

CNN Overhauls Its Morning Lineup in Latest Shake-Up

Production of 'CNN This Morning' is moving from New York to Atlanta, a shift for the news network.

Boeing Finds New Problem With 737 MAX Fuselages

Boeing says it will have to fix misdrilled holes on about 50 new 737 jets, likely delaying deliveries to airlines.

Snap to Lay Off 10% of Workers

Snap said it plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% to trim costs as the Snapchat parent company grapples with a soft advertising market.

Gap Taps Designer Zac Posen as Creative Director

The appointment follows those of Eric Chan to chief business and strategy officer and Amy Thompson to chief people officer.

Merck to Buy Elanco's Aqua Business for $1.3 Billion

Merck struck a deal to buy Elanco Animal Health's aqua business in a deal that expands the drugmaker's animal-health business.

Tyson Foods' stock soars 4% after profit beat offsets fifth straight sales miss

The parent of food brands Tyson, Hillshire Farm, Jimmy Dean and Ball Park beat profit estimates for its fiscal first quarter, overshadowing a fifth straight sales miss.

Caterpillar's stock rises toward a record after another big profit beat

Sales rose above forecasts due to higher pricing, strength in the energy and transportation business.

Estée Lauder stock soars toward best day in 13 years after earnings, job cuts

Estée Lauder's stock soared Monday, after the beauty-products company reported fiscal second-quarter profit that beat expectations by a wide margin, and said it would cut up to 5% of its workforce.

Wegovy Maker to Boost Production Capacity With Multibillion-Dollar Deal

The controlling shareholder of Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk is buying Catalent in a deal that values the U.S. drug company at $16.5 billion, including debt.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 1315ET