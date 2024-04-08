Blackstone Is Back on the Real Estate Offensive With $10 Billion Deal

The acquisition of AIR Communities is Blackstone's largest transaction in the multifamily market.

Spirit Airlines Defers 2025 Airbus Aircraft Order to 2030

Spirit Airlines is pushing back delivery of Airbus aircraft, prompting pilot furloughs later this year, as the airline looks to boost liquidity following its terminated merger with JetBlue last month.

FAA to Probe Loss of Engine Cover on Southwest Airlines Boeing Jet

The agency said the flight returned safely to Denver International Airport after its crew reported that an engine cover fell off during takeoff and struck a wing flap.

Kenvue Revamps Cyber Tools After Spinoff From J&J

The consumer-health company saw a surge in scams targeting employees around the time of its separation from Johnson & Johnson last year.

Financial Risks Abound as Boeing Tries to Stabilize Itself

Boeing is on track to stabilize its finances, but new leadership, a potential acquisition, labor negotiations and tougher regulatory oversight over its quality controls and production could add uncertainty to its efforts.

Tesla Trial to Size Up Cause of Fatal Autopilot Crash: Driver or Tech

In a wrongful-death suit set for trial this week, a jury will determine who is at fault in a 2018 fatal crash.

Jean Paul Gaultier Owner Puig Plans $3.25 Billion IPO in Spain

Jean Paul Gaultier owner Puig Brands plans to list in Spain through a 3 billion-euro stock sale, or $3.25 billion, that would be the biggest initial public offering globally so far this year.

Chip-Making Giant TSMC Gets $6.6 Billion for Arizona Project

The U.S. government grant follows billions for Intel and GlobalFoundries under the Chips Act.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices for International Customers

Alibaba is lowering prices on core cloud products for international customers, seeking to tap enthusiasm for artificial intelligence computing.

