Amazon Abandons iRobot Deal Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Amazon will pay Roomba maker a $94 million termination fee after the EU raised concerns that the tie-up would restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market

Tesla Expects Capital Expenditures to Decline After Fiscal 2024

Tesla targeted $10 billion in capital expenditures in the current fiscal year, but projected spending of $8 billion to $10 billion in fiscal 2025 and 2026.

Top Goldman Sachs Executive to Depart

Jim Esposito's exit removes a potential contender for president or CEO.

Toyota to Suspend Shipments of 10 Models

Toyota Motor will temporarily suspend shipments of 10 vehicle models after its sister company reported irregular certification tests for diesel engines.

Evergrande Was Once China's Biggest Property Developer. Now, It Has Been Ordered to Liquidate.

The breakup of the company, once China's top property developer by sales, is set to send a further shock wave through the country's struggling real-estate sector.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Might Have Broken EU Privacy Rules

Italy's privacy authority said it has filed a complaint against OpenAI for violating personal-data laws, the latest sign of tightening scrutiny of artificial-intelligence technology by regulators worldwide.

Bayer Shares Fall After Jury Orders $2.25 Billion in Damages in Roundup Case

Bayer shares slumped after the German pharmaceutical and agricultural company was ordered to pay $2.25 billion in damages in the latest setback in its legal battle over its Roundup weed killer.

Thomas Nides to Join Blackstone as Vice Chairman

The former Morgan Stanley executive and ambassador to Israel will focus on strategic initiatives and client relationships.

Alaska Airlines Plane Appears to Have Left Boeing Factory Without Critical Bolts

Regulators put limits on Boeing 737 MAX production, while grounded MAX 9 jets have resumed flying after required inspections.

Logistics-Tech Startups Face Uncertain Future as Freight Slump Continues

Logistics technology companies are cutting costs and slashing staff as a prolonged slump in freight stretches into 2024.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-24 1115ET