Adam Neumann Bids to Buy Back WeWork for More Than $500 Million

The former chief executive of the co-working space provider said last month he was aiming to put together a bid.

Judge Rejects X Lawsuit Against Research Group That Accused It of Allowing Hate Speech

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a nonprofit that has published research critical of content moderation on X.

Masimo May Look at Joint Venture for Consumer Split, CEO Says

The medical-device maker has been approached by a potential joint venture partner, CEO Joe Kiani said.

Premier to Pursue Smiggle Spin Off, Explore Peter Alexander Demerger

Premier Investments will work toward a demerger of its stationery store Smiggle by the end of January 2025 and explore a demerger of sleepwear business Peter Alexander.

Qantas Investigating Airbus Plane After Engine Issue

Qantas engineers will inspect an Airbus A330 after pilots shut down one of its engines on a flight between Melbourne and Perth on Monday night.

Australia's Canva Targets Professional Designers With U.K. Acquisition

Design-software developer Canva acquired U.K.-based design platform Affinity, targeting professional users, as the Australian company builds toward a U.S. stock-market listing.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Step Down in Wake of 737 MAX Struggles

Calhoun is set to leave his post at the end of the year. Boeing said its chairman won't stand for re-election.

China reportedly seeks to block Intel, AMD and Microsoft tech from being used in government computers

Beijing has introduced new procurement guidelines that seek to promote use of Chinese tech

Fisker Says Deal Talks End, Adding Pressure to EV Maker

The negotiations were critical to giving the California company a lifeline to stave off bankruptcy. Shares traded below a dime.

FTX to Sell Two-Thirds of Anthropic Stake for $884 Million

An Abu Dhabi investor would buy shares for $500 million in the AI startup from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-24 2315ET