Boeing Finds New Problem With 737 MAX Fuselages

Boeing said it would have to fix misdrilled holes on about 50 new 737 jets, likely delaying deliveries to airlines.

Target Pulls Magnet Kit Misidentifying Black Leaders

A Las Vegas history teacher pointed out the product's errors in a viral TikTok video.

Citi's Big Turnaround Hinges on This Lagging Business

The collapse of the wealth-management business is one reason why Citi's stock is stuck in a deep slump and CEO Jane Fraser is under pressure to boost profits.

Palantir Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

Palantir will report fourth-quarter financial results on Monday.

McDonald's Earnings Are Monday. Inflation's Impact Will Be in Focus.

The fast-food chain reports fourth-quarter results before the market open Monday.

UniCredit to Boost Investor Payouts; Shares Climb

UniCredit shares rose amost 10% after the bank said it planned to increase its shareholder returns and upgraded its 2024 profit outlook.

Atos in Bank Refinancing Talks; Shares Tumble

Atos lost almost a quarter of its value after the IT company said it had requested the appointment of an independent third party to assist it in debt refinancing talks with banks.

Vodafone Confirms Outlook

Vodafone reiterated its full-year target of flat earnings after it reported a 2.3% fall in group revenue for the third quarter, despite further growth at its business segment.

Societe Generale to Cut 5% of Head Office Staff

Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris head office, as part of a reorganization aimed at cutting costs.

The Copycats Are Coming for China's Hit Brands

Companies have attracted copycats and trademark squatters as they become household names in other countries.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 0515ET