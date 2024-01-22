United Airlines stock rallies after full-year forecast beats expectations

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rallied after hours on Monday after the airline forecast full-year profit that was better than expected, following a jump in sales for both its premium-cabin offerings and its cheaper basic economy fares.

Amazon Hopes to Dominate the World of Streaming Ads. It Faces Some Challenges Along the Way.

The e-commerce giant must provide more high-quality content and court advertisers that don't sell products on its platform, experts say.

FAA Calls for Door-Plug Checks on Another Boeing Jet

The Federal Aviation Administration is recommending that airlines check a second type of Boeing jet that uses the same kind of door plug as the one that blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.

Charles Schwab Just Survived a Year From Hell. The Trouble Isn't Over Yet.

Executives said financial results should improve in the year ahead. Many employees, still stung by layoffs, remain uneasy.

Exxon Sues Two ESG Investors

The oil giant says Arjuna Capital and Follow This want Exxon's oil-and-gas business to shrink, putting them at odds with shareholders.

Sunoco to Buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 Billion Deal

Fuel distributor Sunoco has agreed to buy liquids terminal and pipeline operator NuStar Energy in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Marriott and Hilton added thousands of hotel rooms in 2023 amid travel rebound

Both Marriott and Hilton said that they see the increase in room and travel demand continuing through 2024.

Forward Air to Complete Omni Acquisition at Lower Price Tag

An amended agreement will give Omni shareholders $20 million in cash and 35% of common equity, instead of the $150 million cash and 37.7% equity previously agreed.

Gucci Owner Buys Fifth Avenue Property in New York City for $963 Million

The announcement comes as Kering and the wider luxury-goods industry grapple with slowing sales globally after years of strong results following the pandemic.

WeWork Wrestles to Amend Leases as Landlords Seek Clarity on Restructuring Plan

The co-working company has achieved at least $3.7 billion in savings through rejecting and amending leases, but talks for further concessions are dragging on.

