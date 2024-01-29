Amazon, iRobot Abandon Deal Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Amazon will pay Roomba maker a $94 million termination fee after the EU raised concerns that the tie-up would restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market.

Super Micro's monster earnings forecast sends stock soaring yet again

After Super Micro shares surged to their best day on record earlier in the month, they were rallying again after the company issued a blowout outlook.

Alaska Airlines Plane Appears to Have Left Boeing Factory Without Critical Bolts

Regulators put limits on Boeing 737 MAX production, while grounded MAX 9 jets have resumed flying after required inspections.

GM Went All In on EVs. Dealers Say Buyers Want Hybrids.

Some influential dealers are pressing General Motors to introduce hybrid models, worried they risk losing customers who aren't ready to make the switch to fully electric cars.

Renault Cancels IPO Plans for Ampere

The French automaker says it plans to continue funding the EV unit until the autonomous business reaches break-even in 2025.

Pandora Shifts to Recycled Gold, Silver as it Makes Jewelry More Sustainable

Jewelry brand Pandora will switch to using 100% recycled gold and silver in its trademark bracelets, necklaces and other pieces by the second half of 2024, around a year ahead of schedule.

Archer Daniels Is S&P 500's Top Stock Monday. Intersegment Sales Won't 'Materially Affect' Results.

ADM expects to post fiscal 2023 earnings of more than $6.90 a share.

Tesla Expects Capital Expenditures to Decline After Fiscal 2024

Tesla targeted $10 billion in capital expenditures in the current fiscal year, but projected spending of $8 billion to $10 billion in fiscal 2025 and 2026.

Top Goldman Sachs Executive to Depart

Jim Esposito's exit removes a potential contender for president or CEO.

Toyota to Suspend Shipments of 10 Models

Toyota Motor will temporarily suspend shipments of 10 vehicle models after its sister company reported irregular certification tests for diesel engines.

