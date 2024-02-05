Palantir's stock gains as company rides AI wave to upbeat earnings, outlook

The company called out 'unrelenting' demand for large-language models.

Boeing Finds New Problem With 737 MAX Fuselages

Boeing says it will have to fix misdrilled holes on about 50 new 737 jets, likely delaying deliveries to airlines.

J&J Accused of Mismanaging Its Employees' Drug Benefits

The novel lawsuit by a J&J worker alleges employees overpaid for some drugs.

CNN Overhauls Its Morning Lineup in Latest Shake-Up

Production of 'CNN This Morning' is moving from New York to Atlanta, a shift for the news network.

Restaurant Giants Cite Misinformation Over Israel-Hamas War for Sales Hit

McDonald's weakness in Middle East is offset by higher U.S. sales in the fourth quarter, which were boosted by menu prices and promotions.

Cano Health Files for Bankruptcy to Cut Debt, Could Hand Control to Lenders

The physician group and medical-center operator says challenges have included higher interest costs and unprofitable acquisitions.

Snap to Lay Off 10% of Workers

Snap said it plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% to trim costs as the Snapchat parent company grapples with a soft advertising market.

Gap Taps Fashion Designer Zac Posen as Creative Director

The retailer is trying to reignite creativity after years of slumping sales.

Merck to Buy Elanco's Aqua Business for $1.3 Billion

Merck struck a deal to buy Elanco Animal Health's aqua business in a deal that expands the drugmaker's animal-health business.

Tyson Foods' stock soars 4% after profit beat offsets fifth straight sales miss

The parent of food brands Tyson, Hillshire Farm, Jimmy Dean and Ball Park beat profit estimates for its fiscal first quarter, overshadowing a fifth straight sales miss.

