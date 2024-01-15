Boeing's Pile of Problems Gets Bigger as a Crucial Buyer Hesitates

More safety checks are being planned on the undelivered planes to China following the Alaska Airlines blowout.

Robots Are Looking Better to Detroit as Labor Costs Rise

Expensive new union contracts are sparking more interest in assembly-line automation for vehicles, but risks exist.

'This Has Been Going on for Years.' Inside Boeing's Manufacturing Mess.

Outsourcing worried engineers and sparked battles over quality before a door plug blew out on an Alaska Airlines plane midflight.

Chevy Blazer Troubles Add to GM's EV Growing Pains

General Motors halted sales of the new SUV, citing software problems. The automaker also has had issues with its other new electric vehicles.

Renting Clothes Was Supposed to Be the Future of Fashion. Then Shoppers Got Bored.

Rent the Runway and Stitch Fix are adapting their business models to retain consumers as needs and tastes have changed.

Biggest U.S. Renewable Project Under Way, Finally

The sluggish timeline for a New Mexico wind and power transmission project is a problem for the Biden administration as it seeks 100% clean electricity by 2035.

The CEO Who Gave 60,000 Employees His Cellphone Number

In his quest to transform Adidas, Bjørn Gulden is pushing staff at the sneaker and apparel maker to break rules and ignore consultants.

Americans' Finances Defied the Skeptics, Bank Earnings Show

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup together earned $104 billion in 2023, up 11% from a year earlier.

A Potential Mega-IPO Is in U.S.-China Crosshairs

Shein's listing plans likely depend on the fashion giant's ability to satisfy Beijing and Washington.

Citigroup Plans to Cut 20,000 Jobs

The reductions will amount to about 10% of the bank's workforce, excluding a Mexico business, marking the next phase of its most dramatic restructuring plan in decades.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-24 0715ET