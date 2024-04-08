Financial Risks Abound as Boeing Tries to Stabilize Itself

Boeing is on track to stabilize its finances, but new leadership, a potential acquisition, labor negotiations and tougher regulatory oversight over its quality controls and production could add uncertainty to its efforts.

Tesla Trial to Size Up Cause of Fatal Autopilot Crash: Driver or Tech

In a wrongful-death suit set for trial this week, a jury will determine who is at fault in a 2018 fatal crash.

Puig Plans Spanish Listing

Beauty group Puig said it plans to raise around $1.4 billion in what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings so far this year.

Taiwanese Chip-Making Giant TSMC Gets $6.6 Billion for Arizona Project

The U.S. government grant follows billions for Intel and GlobalFoundries under the Chips Act.

Wildfires Make Utilities a Tricky Investment. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

More utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.

Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices for International Customers

Alibaba is lowering prices on core cloud products for international customers, seeking to tap enthusiasm for artificial intelligence computing.

FAA to Probe Loss of Engine Cover on Southwest Airlines Boeing Jet

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which an engine cover fell off a Southwest Airlines-flown Boeing 737-800 jet during takeoff from Denver.

Shimao Shares Fall After China Bank Files Liquidation Petition

Shimao Group shares fell sharply after a Chinese state-run bank filed a liquidation petition against the heavily indebted developer, adding uncertainty to a proposed restructuring of offshore debt.

Steelworkers Push Back Against $14 Billion Deal for U.S. Steel as Vote Looms

Nippon Steel is pitching new investment in aging plants to help win the union's support for the planned deal. Union leaders say they are unconvinced.

'Social Order Could Collapse' in AI Era, Two Top Japan Companies Say

Telecommunications company NTT and leading newspaper Yomiuri will issue a manifesto calling for new laws to restrain generative AI.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 0715ET