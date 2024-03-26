Adam Neumann Bids to Buy Back WeWork for More Than $500 Million

The former chief executive of the co-working space provider said last month he was aiming to put together a bid.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Step Down in Wake of 737 MAX Struggles

Calhoun is set to leave his post at the end of the year. Boeing said its chairman won't stand for re-election.

Fisker Says Deal Talks End, Adding Pressure to EV Maker

The negotiations were critical to giving the California company a lifeline to stave off bankruptcy. Shares traded below a dime.

Judge Rejects X Lawsuit Against Research Group That Accused It of Allowing Hate Speech

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a nonprofit that has published research critical of content moderation on X.

FTX to Sell Two-Thirds of Anthropic Stake for $884 Million

An Abu Dhabi investor would buy shares for $500 million in the AI startup from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Condemn Hiring of Ronna McDaniel

The "Morning Joe" hosts are the latest at NBC to object to the addition of the former RNC chairwoman.

Masimo May Look at Joint Venture for Consumer Split, CEO Says

The medical-device maker has been approached by a potential joint venture partner, CEO Joe Kiani said.

Disney Board Drama Heats Up. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Trian is reaffirming its call to change the composition of Disney's board.

Trump Returns to Stock Market With 'DJT' Truth Social Listing

The former president's Truth Social will begin trading Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Vista Outdoor's stock rises on boosted $3 billion acquisition offer

MNC ups its take-private price to $37.50 a share from $35 a share.

