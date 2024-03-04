Investors Raise Macy's Buyout Bid

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital are now offering to acquire the Macy's stock they don't already own for $24 per share, or $6.6 billion.

Japan's J-Power Makes Takeover Offer for $249 Million-Valued Genex Power

An Australian company that wants to repurpose two abandoned gold pits in eastern Australia as a renewable-energy generator has become a takeover target for one of Japan's largest electricity producers.

Apple Is Playing an Expensive Game of AI Catch-Up

Killing its ambitious car project will free up some R&D budget, but Apple still lags behind big tech peers on network scale and relative investment.

U.S. Defeat in Micron Trade-Secrets Case Reveals Struggle Countering Beijing

The verdict against the Justice Department is regarded as a setback in efforts to contain Chinese corporate theft.

Lawyers Who Got Musk Pay Struck Down Seek $5.6 Billion in Tesla Stock

The plaintiff's lawyers requested a record-breaking payday in the bombshell case.

'Dune' Sequel Leads U.S. Box Office to Best Weekend of the Year

The decision to delay the epic sci-fi movie's release because of the actors' strike helps drive $81.5 million in domestic ticket sales.

Macy's Stores Aren't Fun Places to Shop. Its New CEO Wants to Fix That

Tony Spring aims to turn around the flagging retail chain. He understands 'retailing is theater.'

CN, United Steelworkers in New Tentative Three-Year Agreement

CN and United Steelworkers Local 2004 reached a new tentative three-year collective agreement, the Canadian transportation company and union said Friday.

Gunvor Unit to Pay $661 Million After Pleading Guilty in Bribery Scheme

The U.S. Justice Department said that Gunvor SA was charged with conspiring to bribe officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company in order to obtain contracts to buy oil products.

Boeing in Talks to Buy Troubled Supplier Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit, the jet-fuselage supplier Boeing split off two decades ago, has been at the center of quality issues affecting 737 MAX jets.

