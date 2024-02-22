Nvidia Sales Reach New Heights as Company Forecasts Bigger AI Boom

Quarterly sales tripled from a year ago, surpassing Wall Street's heightened expectations, and Nvidia indicated momentum from the artificial-intelligence boom remains strong.

Lenovo's Revenue Snaps Declining Streak

The world's largest PC maker said it expects the global PC sector to recover to a level structurally higher than in the prepandemic period.

Qantas First-Half Profit Falls, Announces New Share Buyback

Australia's major airline, Qantas Airways, said its half-year profit fell due to declining airfares, but the carrier announced a fresh share buyback.

Fortescue First-Half Net Up 41%, Raises Dividend

Fortescue reported a 41% rise in first-half net profit and raised its midyear payout to shareholders, reflecting an increase in the price it fetched for its iron ore..

Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Lucid's stock drops 8% as losses mount for the EV startup, lower 2024 guidance

Lucid Group Inc. shares fell nearly 5% in the extended session Wednesday after the EV maker reported a mixed fourth quarter, with revenue below Wall Street estimates, and production guidance also disappointed.

Palo Alto Networks' stock suffers its worst day ever upon 'abrupt pivot'

Palo Alto Networks will give away some of its products for free for the time being, in an attempt to grow long-term adoption of its "platform."

Rivian to Cut Workforce by 10%

The electric-vehicle maker signaled flat production for 2024, falling short of Wall Street forecasts.

Walmart Eases Supplier Delivery Demands as Stocking Pressures Recede

The retailer had toughened its 'on-time, in-full' requirements as pandemic disruptions snarled supply chains, triggered shortfalls.

Boeing 737 Executive to Exit After Alaska Blowout

The Boeing executive in charge of the factory that built the jet involved in last month's midair door-plug emergency is leaving the company amid a broader leadership shake-up.

