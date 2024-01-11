FAA Formally Notifies Boeing of Investigation Following MAX 9 Incident

The FAA said the probe will determine if the company failed to ensure products were safe and met approved designs.

Novartis Pursuit of Cytokinetics Cools

Novartis has backed away from its pursuit of Cytokinetics.

Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Largest U.S. Company

Microsoft's AI-powered stock rally has made the software giant the largest U.S. company by market value, surpassing Apple for the first time since November 2021.

Bank Earnings Season Is About to Start. Here's What to Expect.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are set to report their fourth-quarter results on Friday.

After Big Tesla Bet, Hertz Selling One-Third of EV Fleet

The car-rental company said it would use some proceeds from selling about 20,000 EVs in the U.S. to purchase internal-combustion-engine vehicles.

These Dividend Kings Have Raised Their Payouts for 60 Years or More.

Investing in companies that have raised their payouts annually for six decades or more has paid off over the long haul.

Boeing Stock Stabilizes on 737 MAX 9 Progress. Don't Expect the Plane to Fly Soon.

Alaska Air said Wednesday it will keep Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded through Saturday, which affects 110 to 150 flights a day.

Amazon Misses EU Deadline for Concessions Over iRobot Deal

Amazon.com missed a deadline to offer remedies to the European Union over its $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot.

The Companies Cutting Jobs in 2024: Here's the List

Google, Amazon, BlackRock and Xerox are among those announcing layoffs in the new year.

Chesapeake, Southwestern to Merge as New Gas Behemoth

The $7.4 billion all-stock transaction will create one of the U.S.'s largest natural-gas producers and is the latest in a flurry of energy deals.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-24 1315ET