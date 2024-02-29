Chemical Giant Chemours Suspends Top Executives, Opens Accounting Probe

The Teflon maker's shares plunge 35% after its CEO and finance chief are put on administrative leave.

J.B. Hunt Sets Leadership Succession, Names Simpson as CEO

The freight heavyweight said CEO John Roberts III will become executive chairman this year on the retirement of Kirk Thompson.

Best Buy's stock jumps after profit beat, as gaming growth offsets smartphone weakness

Best Buy's stock got a nice bump Thursday, after the retailer reported quarterly results that beat expectations, as growth in gaming sales helped offset continued pressure on other consumer electronics sales, including smartphones and tablets.

Canada Antitrust Watchdog to Expand Probe Into Google's Advertising Practices

Canada's antitrust watchdog said it is expanding its four-year probe into Google's online advertising practices, with a focus on whether the company engages in predatory pricing.

FAA Gives Boeing 90 Days to Develop Quality-Control Plan

Boeing has been asked to develop a comprehensive action plan within 90 days to address quality-control issues, after the midair blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines jet.

GXO Logistics Steps Up Bidding War for Wincanton

The new offer marks a 26% premium over the latest bid from CMA CGM subsidiary Ceva Logistics.

Hormel's stock surges as Planters nuts strength helps fuel an earnings beat

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. rallied toward an eight-week high Thursday, after the food company, which has brands including Skippy, Spam, Dinty Moore and La Victoria, reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations as demand increased across its business segments.

Apple Is Behind in AI-and Investors Are Getting Impatient

The iPhone maker is expected to unveil AI tools at its June developer conference after it has lagged behind tech peers with clearer AI strategies.

Paramount's Big Game Is Still a Sideshow

The Super Bowl gave its beleaguered ad business a lift, though deal rumors still cloud the media giant's future.

SEC Investigating Whether OpenAI Investors Were Misled

The regulator is examining the internal communications of CEO Sam Altman, after the board last year temporarily ousted him for alleged lack of candor.

