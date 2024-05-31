Boeing Sets Its Own Quality Targets Under Pact With FAA

The air-safety regulator says it will monitor Boeing's performance based on quality metrics set by the company.

Qantas to Create New International Travel Hub in Australia's West

Qantas Airways said it would create a new hub for international flights in Australia's far west, betting that ultralong nonstop flights will be a hot ticket within the travel industry for years to come.

New Zealand's Biggest Energy User Commits to Long Term

Rio Tinto announced new 20-year power supply deals that will keep Tiwai Point aluminum smelter operational long term, giving the hungriest energy consumer in New Zealand a new lease on life.

Costco Notches Another Earnings Beat. Why the Stock Is Lower.

The retailer's fiscal-third-quarter sales fell short of expectations.

Dell earnings show fervent AI demand, but margin talk sends stock sliding

Shipments of AI servers more than doubled sequentially to $1.7 billion.

Saudi Arabia Aims to Raise Up to $12 Billion in Aramco Stock Sale

A sale of shares in the world's most valuable oil company is expected in coming days and weeks, following a Wall Street Journal report that the kingdom planned a large fundraising.

KKR's $23 Billion Acquisition of Telecom Italia's Broadband Network Receives EU Approval

Unconditional approval from the EU means that the deal can go ahead without KKR or Telecom Italia having to make so-called remedies or commitments.

Gap Snaps Slump With Sales Gain

The company posted higher quarterly sales in an early sign that its new leader's plan for turning around the beleaguered retailer is starting to pay off.

Skydance Sweetens Merger Offer for Paramount

Paramount's directors are expected to review the new offer, which is more favorable to both Paramount's voting and nonvoting shareholders.

Downsized WeWork Will Leave Bankruptcy in Search of Its First Profit

The flex-office provider projects to turn a profit in 2025 under its new owner, software firm Yardi Systems.

