Rivian Stock Closed at a Record Low. Blame Ford.

Ford looks to be cutting prices of its all-electric pickup truck. That would put pressure on other manufacturers.

Amazon's stock finally clinches a fresh record close

The company is edging closer to a $2 trillion market value.

Morgan Stanley's Wealth Arm Probed by Multiple Federal Regulators

Treasury Department offices and others are looking into how Morgan Stanley vets clients at risk of laundering money through the bank's wealth-management division. Shares fell more than 5%.

Boeing Reveals Executives Got an Extra $500,000 in Private-Jet Perks

A Boeing review found that Chief Executive David Calhoun and other top executives took personal trips worth more than $500,000 on the company's private jets and other planes that were improperly recorded as business travel.

Micron says Taiwan earthquake will have mid-single digit percentage impact on quarterly DRAM supply

The earthquake that hit Taiwan earlier this month has not caused any permanent damage to Micron's facilities, infrastructure or tools.

Paramount plans to trim size of its board amid merger talks

Paramount Global on Thursday said it plans to trim the size of its 11-member board of directors to seven, as it continues exclusive merger talks with Skydance Media.

Constellation Brands 4Q Sales Beat Estimates With Help from Beer Demand Strength

The producer of Modelo Especial and Pacifico posted better-than-expected sales in its latest quarter as strength in its beer brands helped offset challenges faced among its wine and spirits portfolio.

Amazon CEO Touts AI Revolution While Committing to Cost Cuts

In his letter to shareholders, Andy Jassy says generative AI could usher in the largest tech transformation since the Internet.

CarMax Gets Slammed by High Rates, Tight Used-Car Supply

Used cars are getting harder to obtain just as new cars get more affordable.

Spotify Plans New Remixing Tools for the TikTok Generation

The audio streamer is developing tools that would make it easier for fans to create custom versions of their favorite music.

