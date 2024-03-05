FAA Audit Finds Boeing Quality Control Failed in Alaska Air Incident

The FAA said that in order to hold Boeing accountable, it has halted production expansion of the company's 737 MAX planes and will continue its on-site presence at Boeing and Spirit's manufacturing facilities.

Apple Hit With $2 Billion EU Fine Over Music Apps

A yearslong probe found the iPhone maker restricted app developers from telling users about other ways to subscribe to music-streaming services.

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Call Off Merger Deal

The move came weeks after a judge ruled that the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition and harm cost-conscious fliers.

Former Twitter Executives Sue Musk Over Unpaid Severance

The company's former CEO, CFO, legal chief and general counsel dispute Musk's claim he had cause to fire them.

NYCB's stock continues its slide despite analyst's vote of confidence

As interest rates remain high, the bank's exposure to multifamily housing is weighing on the minds of analysts.

Nikola Appoints Thomas Okray as CFO

Executive previously served as finance chief of power-management company Eaton.

Macy's bonds rally along with stock after investor group sweetens takeover bid

Macy's Inc.'s shares climbed 15.4% Monday, and its high-yield bonds rallied along with them, after an investor group seeking to take over the department-store chain sweetened its bid by roughly $800 million.

Ford Stock Jumps on Strong Month of EV, Hybrid Sales

Total electrified vehicle sales-all-electric vehicles plus hybrids-accounted for about 10.6% of total sales.

Terran Orbital adopts 'poison pill' amid buyout interest from Lockheed

Terran is facing a leadership battle between Lockheed and Sophis Investments.

Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill to Be Available Within Weeks on Retail Shelves

The Opill represents a milestone that reproductive activists have pursued for decades

