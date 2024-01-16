Goldman Scores a Win With Sharply Higher Earnings

The strength wasn't in Goldman's traditional powerhouses, investment banking and trading.

Uber Is Closing an Alcohol-Delivery Business It Bought for Over $1 Billion

Drizly will shutter in March after it was acquired by Uber in 2021.

Boeing's stock enters bear market as FAA probe opens 'a whole new can of worms'

Boeing's stock kept falling Tuesday, enough to enter "bear-market" territory, after a downgrade by Wells Fargo, which said there's a good chance the FAA's investigation won't be "clean."

Elon Musk Seeks Greater Control Over Tesla Ahead of AI Advancements

The billionaire said in a post to X that he feels uncomfortable making the auto company a champion of artificial intelligence without holding about 25% of the company.

Shell Suspends Red Sea Shipments Amid Fears of More Houthi Attacks

"We'll have to see whether this becomes a longer-standing issue," CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in Davos.

Wood Pellet Maker Enviva Misses Bond Payment

The largest U.S. wood pellet exporter is skipping a $24 million payment due to its bondholders Tuesday, as it continues restructuring discussions in the wake of a disastrous bet on future pellet prices.

Synopsys to Acquire Ansys in $35 Billion Deal

The deal adds simulation software to Synopsys's chip-design offerings and expands the industries it targets.

Morgan Stanley Earnings Didn't Look That Bad. The Stock Is Tumbling.

The company says results were affected by a settlement with regulators over block-trading fraud charges and by a charge related to an FDIC special assessment.

Diddy and Diageo Are Breaking Up

The liquor maker said Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against the company with prejudice.

Restaurant Brands Aims for Better-Looking Burger Kings in Carrols Deal

Burger King-owner Restaurant Brands International will acquire Carrols Restaurant Group for about $1 billion in cash.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 1315ET