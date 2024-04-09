Boeing's quarterly plane deliveries fall to lowest levels in nearly three years

Boeing's numbers marked a steep decline from the 157 units it delivered in the fourth quarter and the 130 units it delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

Lucid Stock Jumps After Delivery Results Meet Expectations

The EV start-up delivered nearly 2,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the year.

Norfolk Southern Agrees to $600 Million Ohio Derailment Settlement

If approved by the court, the agreement will resolve all class-action claims within a 20-mile radius from the East Palestine derailment in February 2023.

Intel Says New Gaudi 3 AI Chips Top Nvidia H100s in Speed and Cost

The Gaudi 3 artificial-intelligence accelerator chip, is "highly competitive" with Nvidia's recently unveiled Blackwell class GPUs, says Intel.

Google Expands In-House Chip Efforts in Costly AI Battle

The tech giant is developing new chips to cut reliance on outside vendors as the AI arms race for computing resources intensifies.

Paramount Faces a Mountain of Distrust

The ownership structure shades deal talks, leaving regular shareholders with few options aside from voting with their feet.

Chevron Exits Myanmar With Withdrawal From Natural Gas Project

Chevron has completed its exit from Myanmar, two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.

BP Expects Profit Lift from Output Boost

BP expects a boost to first-quarter profits from higher oil, gas and low-carbon energy production, despite weaker gas prices.

Atos Reaches Interim Financing Deal, Awaits Cash Injection

Atos said it reached an agreement in principle with a group of banks, bondholders and the French State for much-needed liquidity until it strikes a definitive refinancing deal with creditors to cut debt and restore profitability.

HSBC to Sell Argentina Business in Latest Market Exit

HSBC Holdings is selling its Argentina business for over half a billion dollars, the bank's latest exit from markets that are no longer core to its business strategy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-24 1315ET