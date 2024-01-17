Fashion Giant Faces New IPO Hitch: China's Cybersecurity Police

Beijing is scrutinizing Shein's data handling for potential national security risks, a move that could delay its planned share sale.

Walt Disney Nominates 12 to Board of Directors, Says CEO Iger's Compensation Doubled in 2023

The rise in Iger's compensation was mainly due to stock awards, the company said in a separate filing.

Judge Blocks JetBlue's $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit

The judge agreed with the Justice Department that the deal would eliminate a competitor important to price-conscious travelers.

Supreme Court Denies Petitions on Apple, Epic Appeals

Apple unveiled new App Store policies after the decision that immediately drew ire from software makers.

Goldman Scores a Win With Sharply Higher Earnings

The strength wasn't in Goldman's traditional powerhouses, investment banking and trading.

Morgan Stanley Earnings Didn't Look That Bad. The Stock Is Tumbling.

The company says results were affected by a settlement with regulators over block-trading fraud charges and by a charge related to an FDIC special assessment.

Wall Street's Cloudy Quarter Has Some Rays of Sunshine

Strength in capital raising can help boost banks in a tough environment for lending.

Uber Is Closing an Alcohol-Delivery Business It Bought for Over $1 Billion

Drizly will shutter in March after it was acquired by Uber in 2021.

Boeing's stock enters bear market as FAA probe opens 'a whole new can of worms'

Boeing's stock kept falling Tuesday, enough to enter "bear-market" territory, after a downgrade by Wells Fargo, which said there's a good chance the FAA's investigation won't be "clean."

Berkshire Buys Remaining 20% of Truck Stop Operator, Ending Dispute

Based on Berkshire's valuation a year ago, the sale could net the Haslam family another $3 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 2315ET