Ebay to Lay Off 9% of Full-Time Workforce

The online marketplace will lay off about 9% of its full-time workforce, part of efforts to boost performance at a time of rising competition and softer consumer spending.

SAP Launches EUR2 Billion Restructuring Affecting 8,000 Jobs Amid AI Push

The German business-software company said it will focus on business-related artificial intelligence.

United Puts Boeing on Notice. It's Looking at Other Jets.

United Airlines management expressed frustration with Boeing on its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Monday.

EU Probes Lufthansa's Stake Acquisition in ITA Airways

A deal could hand ITA Airways too much sway at Milan's Linate airport, according to the commission, making it harder for rivals to provide passenger air transport services from the hub close to the city center.

Rio Tinto Inks Power Deal With European Energy for Giant Australia Solar Farm

Rio Tinto said it has agreed to buy electricity from the planned Upper Calliope solar farm in eastern Australia to power its Gladstone operations.

Woodside Energy Merger Talks With Santos Reflect Asia LNG Expectations, CEO Says

Woodside Energy's pursuit of a combination with Santos to create a global energy giant worth over $50 billion is a bet that demand for liquefied natural gas will remain strong, said Chief Executive Meg O'Neill.

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants Authorize Strike

TWU Local 556 said that more than 98% of its voting members approved the strike, the first such vote in the union's history.

Wayfair Layoffs Focused on Remote Workers

Wayfair employees who work remotely were more likely to be laid off in the latest round of job cuts at the online furniture seller, executives told staff.

L.A. Times Layoffs Are Latest Sign of Billionaire's Clipped Ambitions

The publisher of California's most-prominent newspaper, which lost three of its top editors in recent days, is shrinking the newsroom by around 20% in the latest round of cuts.

Netflix Subscribers, Revenue Surge as It Cracks Down on Password Sharing

Netflix is ramping up its investments in live programming with a deal for WWE wrestling rights, as it continues to add new customers at a rapid clip. Shares rose about 8% after hours.

