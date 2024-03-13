Berkshire Buys More Liberty Sirius XM, Now Holds $2.6 Billion of Tracking Stock

The new infomration comes from to Form 4 filings with the SEC.

Coinbase plans $1 billion convertible-debt deal after stock surge

The cryptocurrency marketplace is headed to Wall Street to raise money through a convertible offering.

How TikTok Was Blindsided by U.S. Bill That Could Ban It

Executives thought they had fended off attacks. Behind the scenes, lawmakers and Biden officials were working to force its ban or sale.

IBM begins layoffs amid push toward AI

IBM Corp. on Tuesday notified employees in its marketing and communications division that it's making cuts, the latest large tech company to trim its payroll.

China Raises Fines on Mintz Due-Diligence Firm

The increased fines come about a year after authorities raided Mintz Group's Beijing office over allegedly unapproved statistical work.

Tesla, Ford Receive 'Poor' Grades in Study of Driver-Assist Technology

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's ratings of the systems-which automate steering and speed-prod automakers to improve safeguards.

Startup Head Count Shrank for the First Time in Years, Carta Says

Layoffs and job departures outstripped new hires in 2023 at startup companies, according to data from Carta's platform.

NYCB plans reverse stock split after closing $1.05B infusion

NYCB's stock rises as struggling bank finalizes plan to bulk up its balance sheet.

Airlines Are Cutting Flight Schedules as Boeing Delivers Fewer Jets

Southwest and Alaska Air say delays in receiving jets may upend flying plans; United and Southwest will slow their hiring of pilots.

Boeing Stock Falls Again. The Bad News Just Keeps Piling Up.

Shares were lower after the airline manufacturer failed 33 of 39 product audits conducted by the FAA, the New York Times reported.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 2315ET