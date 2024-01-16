Judge Blocks JetBlue's $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit

The judge agreed with the Justice Department that the deal would eliminate a competitor important to price-conscious travelers.

Goldman Scores a Win With Sharply Higher Earnings

The strength wasn't in Goldman's traditional powerhouses, investment banking and trading.

Morgan Stanley Earnings Didn't Look That Bad. The Stock Is Tumbling.

The company says results were affected by a settlement with regulators over block-trading fraud charges and by a charge related to an FDIC special assessment.

Supreme Court Denies Petitions on Apple, Epic Appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Apple's appeal attempt could create new options for companies such as Netflix and Spotify to sign up customers.

Wall Street's Cloudy Quarter Has Some Rays of Sunshine

Strength in capital raising can help boost banks in a tough environment for lending.

Uber Is Closing an Alcohol-Delivery Business It Bought for Over $1 Billion

Drizly will shutter in March after it was acquired by Uber in 2021.

Boeing's stock enters bear market as FAA probe opens 'a whole new can of worms'

Boeing's stock kept falling Tuesday, enough to enter "bear-market" territory, after a downgrade by Wells Fargo, which said there's a good chance the FAA's investigation won't be "clean."

Synopsys to Acquire Ansys in $35 Billion Deal

The deal adds simulation software to Synopsys's chip-design offerings and expands the industries it targets.

Elon Musk Seeks Greater Control Over Tesla Ahead of AI Advancements

The billionaire said in a post to X that he feels uncomfortable making the auto company a champion of artificial intelligence without holding about 25% of the company.

Shell Suspends Red Sea Shipments Amid Fears of More Houthi Attacks

"We'll have to see whether this becomes a longer-standing issue," CEO Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal in Davos.

