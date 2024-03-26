Boeing's Next CEO Will Have 'Massive Job' at Company in Crisis

David Calhoun was brought in to fix Boeing's issues, but he will leave a big repair job for the next leader.

Qantas Investigating Airbus Plane After Engine Issue

Qantas engineers will inspect an Airbus A330 after pilots shut down one of its engines on a flight between Melbourne and Perth on Monday night.

Adam Neumann Bids to Buy Back WeWork for More Than $500 Million

The former chief executive of the co-working space provider said last month he was aiming to put together a bid.

Premier to Pursue Smiggle Spin Off, Explore Peter Alexander Demerger

Premier Investments will work toward a demerger of its stationery store Smiggle by the end of January 2025 and explore a demerger of sleepwear business Peter Alexander.

Rachel Maddow Joins Growing Mutiny at MSNBC Over Hiring of Ronna McDaniel

Several high-profile hosts at the cable channel objected to NBC's hiring of the former RNC chairwoman, saying she has helped undermine faith in elections.

Telecom Stocks Will Help Kick Off Next Earnings Season. What to Watch From Verizon, Rivals

The companies will be among the first to report when the first-quarter earnings season begins next month.

UPS Meets With Investors Today. It Could Be Big for the Stock.

Investors want evidence UPS strategy will translate into improving sales growth, profit margins, and stock price performance.

This Vaccine Maker Sits on Cash Almost Equal to Its Market Value

BioNTech partnered with Pfizer in the leading Covid vaccine, but sales have slid in recent years.

Anta Sports' 2023 Revenue Jumped on Growth Across Segments

Anta Sports Products' revenue climbed 16% in 2023 on high-quality growth across all of its business segments.

Australia's Canva Targets Professional Designers With U.K. Acquisition

Design-software developer Canva acquired U.K.-based design platform Affinity, targeting professional users, as the Australian company builds toward a U.S. stock-market listing.

